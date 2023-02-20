The Company You Keep: Season One Ratings



Last year, Milo Ventimiglia wrapped up his six-year role on the This Is Us series, a very successful show for NBC. Now, he’s starring in a very different series for ABC, The Company You Keep. Will this new show have a good long run as well? Will The Company You Keep be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, The Company You Keep TV show stars Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper. Sachin Bhatt recurs. In the story, Charlie Nicoletti (Ventimiglia) is a masterful high-stakes con man who commits crimes with his family. He also runs a bar with his bossy older sister, Birdie (Calles). Their con parents are former steelworker Leo (Fichtner) and his wife, Fran (Draper). Meanwhile, Emma Hill (Kim) is an undercover CIA officer. Her father, Joseph Hill (Saito), is the patriarch of a political dynasty and is married to Grace (Shen). Emma’s brother, David (Chiou), is an incumbent Senator running for re-election. Charlie and Emma meet and a night of passion leads to love between two people who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

