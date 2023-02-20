Menu

The Company You Keep: Season One Ratings

The Company You Keep TV show on ABC: season 1 ratings
Last year, Milo Ventimiglia wrapped up his six-year role on the This Is Us series, a very successful show for NBC. Now, he’s starring in a very different series for ABC, The Company You Keep. Will this new show have a good long run as well? Will The Company You Keep be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, The Company You Keep TV show stars Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper. Sachin Bhatt recurs. In the story, Charlie Nicoletti (Ventimiglia) is a masterful high-stakes con man who commits crimes with his family. He also runs a bar with his bossy older sister, Birdie (Calles). Their con parents are former steelworker Leo (Fichtner) and his wife, Fran (Draper). Meanwhile, Emma Hill (Kim) is an undercover CIA officer. Her father, Joseph Hill (Saito), is the patriarch of a political dynasty and is married to Grace (Shen). Emma’s brother, David (Chiou), is an incumbent Senator running for re-election. Charlie and Emma meet and a night of passion leads to love between two people who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/20/2023 update:

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

