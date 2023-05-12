The Company You Keep: Cancelled; ABC Drama Not Returning for Season Two

Emma and Charles won’t get to continue to work things out during the 2023-24 broadcast season. ABC has cancelled The Company You Keep, so that it won’t return for a second season.

A drama series, The Company You Keep TV show stars Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper. Sachin Bhatt recurs. In the story, Charlie Nicoletti (Ventimiglia) is a masterful high-stakes con man who commits crimes with his family. He also runs a bar with his bossy older sister, Birdie (Calles). Their con parents are former steelworker Leo (Fichtner) and his wife, Fran (Draper). Meanwhile, Emma Hill (Kim) is an undercover CIA officer. Her father, Joseph Hill (Saito), is the patriarch of a political dynasty and is married to Grace (Shen). Emma’s brother, David (Chiou), is an incumbent Senator running for re-election. Charlie and Emma meet and a night of passion leads to love between two people who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of The Company You Keep averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.23 million viewers. It was one of ABC’s lowest-rated scripted series in the demo and total viewers compared to other shows on the network.

The show added 70% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings, but that was not good enough to secure a second-season renewal.

The first season of 1o episodes finished airing on last Sunday night.

