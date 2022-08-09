Password: Season One Viewer Votes

New and players from the past get a chance to win in the first season of the Password TV show on NBC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Password is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Password here.

An NBC revival of the classic game show, the Password TV series is a word guessing competition that is based on a television format that debuted in 1961. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. Celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The fewer clues needed, the more points are earned by a team. The first team to reach 15 points wins a round. The team that wins two of the three rounds moves on to the bonus round where a winning contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities include Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove, and Meghan Trainor.





Do you think that Password should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?