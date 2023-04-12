Weakest Link: Season Three Viewer Votes

Jane has undoubtedly been sharpening her wit for the third season of the Weakest Link TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Weakest Link is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Weakest Link here.

A revival of the 2001 NBC game show, the Weakest Link TV series pits contestants against one another while also forcing them to work together in a trivia contest. In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as host Jane Lynch utters the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” By the end of the episode, a single player can win up to $1,000,000.





Do you think that Weakest Link should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on NBC?