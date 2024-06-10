Menu

Friday TV Ratings: 100 Days to Indy, Dateline NBC, 20/20, Blue Bloods, WWE SmackDown

Published:

100 Days to Indy TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Paul Hurley/INDYCAR — © 2024 INDYCAR. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, June 7, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: 100 Days to Indy, 20/20, and Dateline NBC.   Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackdownSpecials: The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.  Reruns: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Night Court, Blue Bloods, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Canceled and renewed TV show
