Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Shark Tank, Nancy Drew, Blue Bloods, Dateline NBC, Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

Shark Tank TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Christopher Willard)

Friday, October 8, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: SWAT, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, Dateline NBC, Shark Tank, 20/20, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Nancy Drew Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown.  Reruns: Ordinary Joe.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America


Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

Bull, CSI Vegas Please boost your ratings look forward every seeing it. Love this show enjoy it and love it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x