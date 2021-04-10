Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Dateline NBC, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

Friday, April 9, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Dateline NBC, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, 20/20, and Shark Tank.   Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown.  Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Blacklist.

A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America


Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

guest

John Parkyn

The Blacklist so glad got renewed another season look forward for it every Friday night so fun to watch. too bad goodbye Macgver, New Orlean after this season over such a great show love it and enjoy it.

