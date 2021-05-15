Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Blue Bloods, Charmed, Shark Tank, Dateline NBC, Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

Blue Bloods TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, May 14, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Charmed, Dynasty, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, 20/20, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.  Specials: CBS News Special: The Queen Carries On.  Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDownReruns: (none).

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Thomas

The blacklist and Dynasty please boost your ratings so good look forward Friday night drama so good look forward watching it,

