Weakest Link: Season Three Ratings

A revival of the 2001 game show, the Weakest Link TV series pits contestants against one another while also forcing them to work together in a trivia contest. In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as host Jane Lynch utters the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” By the end of the episode, a single player can win up to $1,000,000.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Weakest Link on NBC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



