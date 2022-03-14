Weakest Link: Season Two Ratings

The original American version of Weakest Link was a big hit for NBC 20 years ago. The revival has been a moderate success in the ratings and appears relatively inexpensive to produce. Will that be enough to get Weakest Link renewed for season three or, could it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A game show revival, the Weakest Link TV series pits contestants against one another while also forcing them to work together in a trivia contest. In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as host Jane Lynch utters the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” By the end of the episode, a single player can win up to $1,000,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Weakest Link on NBC averaged a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.72 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

