The Weakest Link: NBC Adjusts Game Show Premiere, Adds Another Night of Dateline

NBC is switching things up a little bit for its fall line-up. The Weakest Link revival, which is being hosted by Jany Lynch, was originally set to premiere on Monday, September 28th, but will now arrive on Tuesday, September 29. The network has added an additional edition of Dateline NBC which will air on Mondays for three weeks.

NBC revealed more about the moves in a press release.

“NBC has made the following scheduling changes: · The Weakest Link will now premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 8-9 p.m. and stay in that timeslot for three weeks until it moves to Mondays beginning Oct. 19 where it will air at 10 p.m. following The Voice. · In addition to airing Fridays beginning Sept. 25 as previously announced, Dateline NBC will air Mondays at 10 p.m. from Sept. 21 through Oct. 12 following American Ninja Warrior. · The season finale of America’s Got Talent will air from 9-11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. · The season premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games will air from 9-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.“

