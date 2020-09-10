The Misery Index: Season Two Resumes in October on TBS

The Misery Index is returning with brand new episodes from its second season this fall. Fans already know that the TBS comedy series has already been renewed for a third season, but the rest of season two comes first. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano are featured in the series. A trailer for the new episodes was also released.

TBS revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Beginning Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30pm ET/PT on TBS, host Jameela Jamil joins the stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – for all new episodes of the comedy game show The Misery Index. Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, teams compete against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index”, a ranking system created by a team of therapists. The series return will feature themed episodes including a twins-centric battle, a dare to regret, and a special holiday episode with the final round worth $50,000. Ranked as one of the top 10 cable comedies of 2020, The Misery Index was recently renewed for a third season. The Misery Index is produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment, with Ben and Dan Newmark serving as executive producers alongside Andy Breckman, Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jack Martin, who also serves as showrunner.”

Check out the preview for the return of season two of this TBS series below.

