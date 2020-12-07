American Dad!, The Misery Index: TBS Schedules Christmas Episodes

American Dad! and The Misery Index have special episodes coming later this month for Christmas. The episodes will air in the days just before the big holiday. American Dad! is currently airing its 15th season, and The Misery Index is in the middle of its second.

TBS shared details about both holiday episodes in a press release:

AMERICAN DAD

Monday, December 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

“Yule. Tide. Repeat.”

After Stan’s plan for the perfect Christmas goes terribly, tragically wrong, he’s given a magical opportunity to make things right. THE MISERY INDEX

Wednesday, December 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

“The $50,000 Misery Index Holiday Special”

In this Holiday Special episode of The Misery Index, find out why camels and nativities don’t mix, why Santa never goes rock climbing and why Joe is trying to sell caramelized ginger bread taint. All that and festivities a plenty, plus an epic final round worth $50,000!

