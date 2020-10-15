The Last OG: Season Four Renewal Announced for TBS Comedy Series

What’s next for Tray? TBS just announced they’ve ordered a fourth season of The Last OG TV show. Producer and comedian Owen Smith will serve as showrunner for the new season.

A comedy series, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan as Tray, a man who returns to a now-gentrified Brooklyn after spending 15 years in prison only to find that his previous love, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), has married a white guy. The cast also includes Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines, and Joel Marsh Garland.

The third season of The Last OG, which finished airing in June, averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 734,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. It remains one of the cable channel’s most-watched scripted series (though to be fair, there aren’t many left). According to TBS, the series does very well in streaming.

Here’s the press release from TBS about the renewal:

TBS Renews “THE LAST O.G.” For a Fourth Season Owen Smith to Serve as Showrunner of the Brooklyn-Bred Comedy Starring Tracy Morgan LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 15, 2020 – TBS has ordered a fourth season of Tracy Morgan’s critically-acclaimed comedy series “The Last O.G.” Co-created and executive-produced by Academy Award® winner Jordan Peele, the Brooklyn-centric series has consistently ranked among cable’s top ten comedies with the most recent season reaching 20 million viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms. “The Last O.G.” follows Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from a 15-year prison stint. After finding a place to live and new forms of income, Tray continues to meet challenges as he re-paves his way in his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood. The network has tapped seasoned comedy writer, comedian and producer Owen Smith to serve as showrunner for the new season. Known for his unique storytelling and ability to hilariously embrace timely topics, Smith’s writing credits include “Black-ish,” “Survivor’s Remorse,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Whitney” and “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.” As a comedian, Smith has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Conan,” “Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks” and many more. His one-hour comedy special “Good Luck Everybody” made history as the first special shot entirely on an iPhone. “‘The Last O.G.’ has become more powerfully poignant with each season while always remaining incredibly funny,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Tracy Morgan embraces the world with his humor while Owen Smith tackles real-life conversations head-on through hilarity. We can’t wait to see where they take us in season four.” “I am so excited that we get to make another season of ‘The Last O.G.,’” said Morgan. “All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.” “I was already a big fan of the show so getting the opportunity to helm this production and work with this amazing cast and crew is a huge honor,” said Smith. “I’m looking forward to telling stories that humanize Black men in ways that are not just comedic but relevant and real.” “The Last O.G.” is executive produced by Morgan; Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Joel Zadak of Artists First; Owen Smith and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions. About TBS

