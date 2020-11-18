Conan: Season 10 to End TBS Series But O’Brien Starting New HBO Max Show

Conan O’Brien’s late-night series on TBS, Conan, is coming to an end in June after 10 seasons. This will end his 28-year run as a late-night host, previously leading Late Night with Conan O’Brien (1993-2009) and The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien (2009-10) on NBC.

However, the comedian will continue to make his Conan Without Borders travel specials for the cable channel. In addition, O’Brien will be starting a new as-yet-unnamed weekly variety show on the HBO Max streaming service.

Here’s the announcement, which offers some additional details.

HBO Max Orders New Weekly Variety Series

TBS‘ “CONAN” to Conclude Successful Decade-Long Run in June 2021 Signature Travel Specials, “Conan Without Borders,” Will Continue on TBS

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 17, 2020 – After an extraordinary 28 years as a late night television host including a ten-year, critically-acclaimed run on TBS, Conan O’Brien will extend his relationship with WarnerMedia with a brand new, weekly variety series on HBO Max. As one of the most prolific late-night hosts, O’Brien will conclude TBS’ award-winning nightly talk show “CONAN” at the end of its tenth season in June 2021. His signature travel specials, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” says O’Brien.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.

About “CONAN” and Team Coco

“CONAN” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as Executive Producer.

Built on the spirit of Conan O’Brien’s brand of smart and silly comedy, Emmy(R) winning Team Coco is a fan-centric multi-platform media company that reaches over 55 million fans per month. Team Coco is driven by O’Brien and a carefully curated network of other top comics, creating an experience that spans across digital and branded content, podcasts, mobile gaming, pay TV, merchandise and live events.

Website: www.teamcoco.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/teamcoco/ | www.instagram.com/teamcocolive/ | www.instagram.com/teamcocopodcasts/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/teamcoco/ www.facebook.com/teamcocolive Twitter: www.twitter.com/teamcoco/ | www.twitter.com/conanobrien/ | https://twitter.com/teamcocolive YouTube: www.youtube.com/teamcoco/

About TBS

TBS, a WarnerMedia brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, lean-back entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative stories with heart and comedic edge. From scripted comedy series to late-night shows, game shows, and animated programming, TBS’ Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable – “Miracle Workers,” “CONAN,” ”Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ”The Last O.G.” and ”American Dad!,” as well as the upcoming comedy ”Chad.” The network’s slate of premium unscripted series includes the popular game show ”The Misery Index,” upcoming reality-competition series “Go-Big Show” and “The Cube” and the revival of fan-favorite “Wipeout.” TBS’ lineup also includes comedy hits like ”Family Guy” and ”The Big Bang Theory,” classic sitcom favorites ”Friends” and ”Seinfeld,” blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and “ELEAGUE,” WarnerMedia’s eSports gaming competition. Viewers can watch shows on the TBS app, available for iOS, Android, Xbox One and other platforms and devices. Website: www.tbs.com

About HBO Max

HBO Max(R) is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer offering, which debuted May 27, 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content, HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO(R), a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia’s rich library including motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros., highlights from New Line, and catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. Website: HBOMax.com

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others, as well as Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers.