Transplant, Weakest Link: Second Season Premieres Coming to NBC in March

NBC has announced second season premiere dates for Transplant and Weakest Link. Both shows are returning to the network in March, after the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A medical drama, Transplant was picked up from Canada, and the first season aired in 2020. Starring Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, and Torri Higginson, the series follows the staff of a hospital in Toronto. The Weakest Link game show is a revival of the 2001-02 series and is hosted by Jane Lynch.

NBC revealed more about the return of both shows in a press release.

The second season of the NBC drama Transplant will debut Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Transplant ranked as the #2 new drama in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the show premiered and reached 29 million viewers on linear and digital platforms over its first season. Transplant follows the story of Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a talented doctor and Syrian refugee, who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), for a fresh start in Canada. After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he’s been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto. Season two picks up with Bash and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Bishop suffers a stroke. With everything at the hospital destabilized, the place that Bash had started to consider home suddenly feels precarious. As the team adjusts to new colleagues while dealing with the challenges of life, unexpected faces from the past leave Bash seriously doubting whether his transplant into this new world was successful. Joseph Kay, Bruno Dubé, Jocelyn Deschênes, Virginia Rankin, Tara Woodbury, Josée Vallée and Adam Barken Director Stefan Pleszczynski joins as executive producer and will direct six episodes. Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBC’s hit reality series Weakest Link will begin its second season on Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Weakest Link was NBC’s #1 alternative series launch during the 2020-21 season in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. In each episode of Weakest Link, hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as Lynch declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” Weakest Link is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd serves as executive producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, serves in the same role and is also showrunner. Lynch also executive produces.”

