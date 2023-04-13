Weakest Link: Season Four — Has the NBC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A revival of the 2001 game show airing on the NBC television network, the Weakest Link TV series pits contestants against one another while also forcing them to work together in a trivia contest. In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as host Jane Lynch utters the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” By the end of the episode, a single player can win up to $1,000,000.



The third season of Weakest Link averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 11% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Weakest Link stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of April 13, 2023, Weakest Link has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Weakest Link for season four? NBCUniversal co-produces this game show, and it’s a good utility player for the network, so I think there’s an excellent chance that Weakest Link will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Weakest Link cancellation or renewal news.



