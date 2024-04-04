Lopez vs Lopez: Season Three — Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

This low-rated comedy’s days may be numbered. Has the Lopez vs Lopez TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Lopez vs Lopez, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A family comedy series airing on the NBC television network, the Lopez vs. Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively, with Jaime Camil in a recurring role. Guests in season two include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Tommy Chong, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch, Lisa Rinna, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George helps out around the house while tormenting his son-in-law Quinten (Shively). George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez). In season two, George takes his first step in sobriety.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Lopez vs Lopez averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.06 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 2% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Lopez vs Lopez stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 4, 2024, Lopez vs Lopez has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Lopez vs Lopez for season three? The sitcom draws very low ratings and was the network’s lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed last year. I have doubts that NBC will renew it again this year and will likely find a replacement. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lopez vs Lopez cancellation or renewal news.



