Lopez vs Lopez: NBC Gives New Comedy Series a Full First Season Order

George and his daughter are getting more time to work things out. NBC has ordered nine more episodes of Lopez vs Lopez, bringing the first season tally to 22 episodes. Four installments have aired thus far.

A family comedy series, the Lopez vs. Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively, with Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol in recurring roles. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two might have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George is renovating Maya’s kitchen and enjoys tormenting her husband Quinten (Shively) along the way. George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez).

Airing on Friday nights, the first season of Lopez vs. Lopez averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.27 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). According to NBC, the show’s pilot episode is up to a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.6 million viewers on linear and digital viewing.

