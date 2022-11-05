Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 4, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively, with Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A family comedy series, the Lopez vs. Lopez TV show was created by George Lopez & Mayan Lopez & Debby Wolfe.

The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot.

Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now, that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two might have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George is renovating Maya’s kitchen and enjoys tormenting her husband Quinten (Shively) along the way. George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

