Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Lopez vs. Lopez TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Can a dysfunctional family be funny? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lopez vs. Lopez is cancelled or renewed for season two or NBC. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez here.

An NBC family comedy series, the Lopez vs. Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively with Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol in recurring roles. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy and George has gone through a tough time. Now, that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two might have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George is renovating Maya’s kitchen and enjoys tormenting her husband Quinten (Shively) along the way. George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez).

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Lopez vs. Lopez TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Lopez vs. Lopez should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x