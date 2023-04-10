Lopez vs Lopez: NBC Comedy Series Changing Nights for Final Episodes of the Season

NBC is changing things up with Lopez vs Lopez. The network is moving the comedy series from its Friday time slot to Tuesday nights following Night Court for its final three episodes.

NBC did give Lopez vs Lopez a full season order soon after its premiere, but the series has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Starring George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal, the series follows the complicated relationship between a partially estranged father and daughter.

NBC revealed more about the move in a press release.

“For its final three episodes of the season, “Lopez vs Lopez” is moving to Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. beginning April 25. In the timeslot, “Lopez vs Lopez” will have the benefit of a “Night Court” lead-in. In L+35, “Lopez vs Lopez” is averaging an 0.83 in the 18-49 demo, up nearly 200% from live + same day viewing. The pilot is up to a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and nearly 10 million viewers across all platforms. The series is the #2 NBC comedy launch on Peacock. “Lopez vs Lopez” is the highest-indexing broadcast series for English-dominant Hispanic households. The cast includes George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal. Creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. “Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.”

