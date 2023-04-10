Valerie’s Home Cooking: Cancelled by Food Network, No Season 15 Says Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie’s Home Cooking is ending its run on Food Network after 14 seasons on the air. Host Valerie Bertinelli revealed the show’s cancellation in a video shared on her Instagram account. She also revealed that season 14 would kick off today at noon.

The cooking series debuted on Food Network in 2015, and 159 episodes have aired thus far. Valerie’s Home Cooking has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards. Bertinelli won for hosting in 2019, the same year the series picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program.

In the post, Bertinelli said, “The good news is that tomorrow, at 12 noon, on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie’s Home Cooking starts airing. The bad news is that it’s its final season. Yeah, Food Network cancelled us last summer. I have no idea why. I didn’t say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. (laughs) But they have not, so this is it. This is the final season. I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Oh, every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you.”

In the comments of Bertinelli’s post, two celebrities spoke about the cancellation of the series.

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman and a fellow Food Network series host, said the following about the cancellation of Valerie’s Home Cooking:

“Love you so much, Valerie!! I will be watching every episode and enjoying every second—and will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don’t have to tell you that I’m a Valerie B. fan for life.”

Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon) also spoke about the long-running cooking series:

“I can personally attest to the fact that Valerie’s Home Cooking is the most delicious food I have put in my mouth. AND Valerie’s kitchen is the happiest place to be (it smells like all of your favorite things live there) PLUS there is no one I would rather eat, drink and laugh with than @wolfiesmom and I know that everyone who watches thinks the same thing. I am glad I had time in your kitchen. I laughed so much and ate so well and left with my belly and my heart full. I will savor this last season. And I will miss the show. ❤️ you Val.”

Check out Bertinelli’s post below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Valerie’s Home Cooking? Are you sad that the series won’t have a 15th season?