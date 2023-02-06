Lopez Vs. Lopez: Harvey Guillén, Chelsea Rendon, and Jessica Marie Garcia Join NBC Comedy Series

Lopez Vs. Lopez is adding three new faces to its cast. Per Deadline, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Chelsea Rendon (Shameless), and Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block) are joining the cast as cousins of the family.

Starring George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively, the series follows a dysfunctional family with a partially estranged father and daughter, played by George and Mayan Lopez (above), at its center.

The following was revealed about the new arrivals to the NBC series:

Guillén will portray Miguel, Mayan’s (Mayan Lopez) pseudo-intellectual cousin who spends his time getting his doctorate in Chicano studies and bragging about the TED talk he gave on the cultural significance of the Hot Cheeto. Rendon will portray Luna, Mayan’s free-spirited cousin who travels the world in a camper and loves #vanlife, even if her only roommate is her porta-potty. Garcia will portray ”Yesika” or @Hellyesika on all her socials. She is Mayan’s fabulous Tik Tok-dancing social media influencer cousin who does everything for “the Gram” including giving Mayan a taste of the glamorous life.

Lopez Vs. Lopez currently airs on Friday nights on NBC. The sitcom has yet to be renewed for a second season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lopez Vs. Lopez? Are you excited to see these new additions on the NBC comedy?