Lopez vs. Lopez: Season Two Renewal; NBC Comedy Series Returning for 2023-24

George and Maya can continue to work out their troubled relationship during the 2023-24 television season. The Lopez vs. Lopez series has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

A family comedy series, the Lopez vs. Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively, with Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol in recurring roles. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two might have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George renovates Maya’s kitchen and enjoys tormenting her husband Quinten (Shively) along the way. George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez).

Airing primarily on Friday nights, the first season of Lopez vs. Lopez averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was one of NBC’s lower-rated scripted series of the season but still performed decently for a Friday night show. In the live+7 day ratings, the sitcom picked up just 20% more viewers.

The peacock network has announced its plans for the 2023-24 broadcast year, and we now know that Lopez vs. Lopez won’t return until midseason. A specific premiere date for season two is expected to be announced later this year.

