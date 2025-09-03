IT: Welcome to Derry: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Supernatural Horror Series

IT: Welcome to Derry has its premiere date. The series is set to arrive in October. The premiere date was announced on X with a brief teaser.

Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård star in the HBO series, which is a prequel to the IT films.

IT: Welcome to Derry dives into the origins of the Pennywise character played in the films by Skarsgård. He is reprising his role for the series. Nine episodes were produced for season one.

The teaser is below. The series will arrive on October 26th.

Everyone’s dying to see IT.#ITWelcomeToDerry premieres October 26 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/LPGL73FegS — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 2, 2025

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on HBO next month?