We Own This City: Season One Viewer Votes

An HBO crime drama series, the We Own This City TV show is based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It stars Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen. Guest stars include Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin, and Maria Broom. In the 2000s, the Baltimore Police Department struggled to respond to crime with meaningful police work, giving itself over to mass arrest and drug warring instead. The series shows how the department’s desperate reliance on statistics over substance eventually led to the inability of department officials to supervise the Gun Trace Task Force and the inability of the department to discipline rogue police.





