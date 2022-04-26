Network: HBO

Episodes: Six (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: April 25, 2022 — May 30, 2022

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, Lucas Van Engen, Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin, and Maria Broom.

TV show description:

A historical crime drama series, the We Own This City TV show is based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It was developed and written by David Simon and George Pelecanos, and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

In the 2000s, the Baltimore Police Department struggled to respond to crime with meaningful police work, giving itself over to mass arrest and drug warring instead. The series shows how the department’s desperate reliance on statistics over substance eventually led to the inability of department officials to supervise the Gun Trace Task Force. Also, the department’s inability to discipline rogue police.

At the time of the GTTF scandal in 2017, though there were numerous indications of corruption within several plainclothes units going back almost a decade, Baltimore police commanders held to the belief that any street unit could bring in guns and drugs consistently had to be championed and protected. The series depicts the inevitable corruption of a unit given this carte blanche.

Series Finale:

Episode #6 — Part Six

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: May 30, 2022.

