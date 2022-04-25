Network: EPIX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 24, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not ended

Performers include: Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber.

TV show description:

A Western drama series, the Billy the Kid TV show was created by Michael Hirst.

The story is based on the life of Billy the Kid (Blyth), an American outlaw also known as William H. Bonney. It follows his life from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

Jesse Evans (Webber) is another famous outlaw and the leader of the Seven Rivers Gang. When they meet, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime, from robbing stores to cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to this wild and reckless character and Jesse becomes Billy’s doppelganger of sorts — his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

