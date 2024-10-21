Star Trek: Section 31: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Michelle Yeoh Movie

Star Trek: Section 31 has its premiere date set. Paramount+ announced the arrival date of the new movie and released new key art.

Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao star in the film, which follows those in a secret division of Starfleet.

Paramount+ revealed the following about Section 31:

“In the movie, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.”

The new poster for the series is below. The film will be released on January 24th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Star Trek film next year?