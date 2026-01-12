PBS News Weekend: Editions Cancelled After 12 Years Due to Federal Cuts (Reaction)

PBS News Weekend has come to an end. The weekend edition of PBS NewsHour has been canceled due to federal funding cuts for public programming. According to The Wrap, the series’ final episode aired on Sunday night. The series premiered on PBS in 2013.

The host of the series, John Yang, appeared on Friday’s episode of PBS Newshour and said the following about the end of the news series:

“We’re proud of the creativity and the dedication they brought to each and every segment week in and week out. I’ll be leaving PBS News at the end of the month, as I step back from full time work. But, I’m delighted to say, that many members of this team will be sticking around.”

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has been dissolved following the federal government’s decision to cut all funding. The organization funded the weekend edition of the news program.

PBS NewsHour anchor Amna Nawaz said the following about the move during Friday’s broadcast:

“Due to federal budget cuts, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to rework our staffing and programming. And, this Sunday, our PBS News Weekend team will sign off the air. Thank you doesn’t even begin to cover it. You and the team have done incredible storytelling and covered major breaking news every weekend.”

Video of the announcement is below.

What do you think? Did you watch this PBS weekend news series? Are you sad that it has ended?