Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Season Four; PBS Masterpiece Series Renewed Ahead of Third Season Premiere

Miss Scarlet and the Duke has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season premiere on PBS’ Masterpiece. Starring Kate Phillips, Stuart Martin, Ansu Kabia, Andrew Gower, and Kevin Doyle, the series follows a pair of detectives in Victorian England.

In the story, Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) is left nearly penniless after her father’s death and takes over his detective agency instead of seeking marriage. She calls on a gruff old friend William “The Duke” Wellington (Martin), a womanizing Detective Inspector of Scotland Yard.

PBS revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

MASTERPIECE and Element 8 ENTERTAINMENT have announced that production is underway for a Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4, the fan- favorite mystery starring Kate Phillips (The Crown, Wolf Hall) as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victorian London and Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Army Of Thieves, Dampyr and the upcoming film Rebel Moon) as her childhood friend, professional colleague and potential love interest Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington. Rounding out the cast are Cathy Belton (Hidden Assets, Red Rock), Evan McCabe (Doctor Who), Felix Scott (Our House, The Interceptor), Paul Bazely (Black Mirror, The Ipcress File), Curtis Kantsa (The Sandman, The Last Bus), Simon Ludders (Bridgerton, Broadchurch) and Tim Chipping (Liar, EastEnders). The MASTERPIECE broadcast of Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 3 starts on January 8, 2023. Full episodes of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 3 are currently streaming on PBS Passport. Find out more about all the ways to watch and stream Seasons 1-3 of Miss Scarlet and The Duke.

A premiere date for season four will be announced at a later time.

