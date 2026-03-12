Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, NBA Basketball, World Baseball Classic, Paralympic Games

Saturday, March 7, 2026, ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Specials: I am Joe Frazier and The 57th NAACP Image Awards. Sports: Paralympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, UFC 326 Prelims, UFC 326: Holloway Vs Oliveira, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, 2026 World Baseball Classic: Great Britain at United States, NBA Tip-Off, and NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder .Reruns: Saturday Night Live.

