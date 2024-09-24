48 Hours: Season 37 Ratings

It wouldn’t be Saturday night without 48 Hours on CBS. This series is one of the longest-running shows in primetime history. How long will it continue? Will 48 Hours be cancelled or renewed for season 38? Stay tuned.

A documentary and newsmagazine series, the 48 Hours TV show premiered in 1988. The program features correspondents telling engaging, compelling stories that often reveal new information, feature first-time interviews, and tap into the nation’s fascination with murder mysteries. The series’ segments have shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public and have resulted in cold cases being reopened and solved. The team’s focus on questionable and wrongful convictions has led to eight people being released from prison. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Natalie Morales, and Tracy Smith.

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 36 of 48 Hours on CBS averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.36 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 24, 2024, 48 Hours has not been cancelled or renewed for a 38th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

