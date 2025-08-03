Matlock: Season Two; Justina Machado to Recur on CBS Legal Drama Series

Justina Machado is headed to Matlock. According to Deadline, she will recur in season two of the CBS series. This is leading to another Jane the Virgin reunion. Machado recurred on the CW series. Matlock is created by Jennie Snyder Urman, who was behind the CW dramedy.

The following was revealed about Machado’s role in Matlock season two:

“She will play Eva, a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney and Jacobson Moore managing partner Howard “Senior” Markston’s (Beau Bridges) 4th ex-wife. The one who made him swear off marriage. Eva runs Jacobson Moore’s Miami office and she arrives in New York for an emergency meeting… which she uses to her advantage.”

Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis star in the series, which follows “Matty” Matlock (Bates) after she decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm.

Matlock returns to CBS on October 12th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series?