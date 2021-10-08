Bull: Season Six Ratings

After three seasons on Monday nights, CBS has moved the Bull TV show to a very competitive Thursday night timeslot. The series has been a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings in the past. Will this drama thrive or struggle on its new night? Will Bull be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A legal drama series, the Bull TV show stars Michael Weatherly, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. Matt Dellapina and Ollie Robinson recur. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In his personal life, Bull has remarried Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Martinez) and they have a young daughter.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Bull on CBS averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



