Can Jason Bull find balance in the fifth season of the Bull TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bull is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Bull here.

A CBS legal drama, Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In season five, Bull finds it harder than ever to navigate his personal life, as he balances fatherhood and his renewed relationship with his ex-wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón Martinez).





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Bull TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Bull should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.