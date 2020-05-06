Bull: Season Five Renewal for Michael Weatherly Legal Drama Series on CBS

Bull isn’t leaving the stand anytime soon. CBS just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a fifth season for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The Bull courtroom drama stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, a brilliant and charming trial consultant who combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The CBS series also stars Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan.

Airing on Monday nights, the fourth season of Bull averaged a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.35 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% and 5%, respectively.

The fourth season finale aired this week. What tricks does Bull have up his sleeve for season five? We’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Do you watch the Bull TV show? Will you watch season five on CBS?