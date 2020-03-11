Vulture Watch

Is Dr. Bull still the master of the courtroom? Is the Bull TV show cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bull, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show is based on the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Bull is averaging a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.16 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 17% and 8%, respectively. Find out how Bull stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Bull has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bull for season five? Though the ratings are down, I’m confident that Bull will be renewed so there will be more episodes for a syndication package. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bull cancellation or renewal alerts.



