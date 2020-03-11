Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Bull: Season Five? Cancelled or Renewed by CBS?

by Telly Vulture

Bull TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 5?

Photo: Phil Caruso/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Bull TV show on CBSIs Dr. Bull still the master of the courtroom? Is the Bull TV show cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bull, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show is based on the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Bull is averaging a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.16 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 17% and 8%, respectively. Find out how Bull stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, Bull has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bull for season five? Though the ratings are down, I’m confident that Bull will be renewed so there will be more episodes for a syndication package. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bull cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

Bull Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like Bull TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

34
Leave a Reply

avatar
32 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
28 Comment authors
Chris McDanielElaine OxfordKimLynBarbara Allyn Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chris McDaniel
Reader
Chris McDaniel

Love Bull, themes, cast. Excellent program that we don’t miss!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 10, 2020 7:13 pm
Elaine Oxford
Reader
Elaine Oxford

Brilliant love the acting and the stories so different from other legal stories the actors are so good not one who is not good so professional and believable. Love the whole thing.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
March 1, 2020 1:00 pm
1 2 3
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz