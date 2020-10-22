Riviera: Season Three Premiere Set, Rupert Graves and Clare-Hope Ashitey Join Sundance Now Series

Riviera is returning for its third season. Sundance Now has set a November premiere date and fans will see new episodes released on Thursdays. Season three will feature some new faces as Rupert Graves and Clare-Hope Ashitey join returning cast members Julia Stiles, Poppy Delevingne, and Jack Fox.

Season three will pick up a year after the events of the second season finale. Georgina (Stiles) has moved away from the Riviera to start a new life. SundanceTV revealed more about the thriller in a press release.

“Featuring gorgeous scenery and a fantastic lead performance by Golden Globe-nominated actress and Executive Producer Julia Stiles (Hustlers, 10 Things I Hate About You), the glamorous thriller and Sundance Now Original RIVIERA, Season 3 returns with its U.S. and Canadian premiere on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now. Taking the glitz and glamour of the Riviera around the globe and featuring gorgeous fashion and even more stunning locations, RIVIERA, Season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Sundance Now, including the Sundance Now offering within the AMC+ bundle, beginning Thursday, November 5, 2020 with a new episode available every following Thursday. The lavish 8-part season, Sky Atlantic’s most successful original drama to date, adds Rupert Graves (Sherlock) and Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men, Suspects) as new cast members, with returning cast members Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) and Jack Fox (Sanditon). Sundance Now is AMC Networks’ premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world. A year has passed since the explosive finale of the last season and Georgina (Stiles) has abandoned the cursed Riviera, leaving all its devastation and damage behind to start a new life. Now a rising star in international art restitution, she has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland, traveling the globe with a charming and charismatic new ally, Gabriel Hirsch (Graves), as they attempt to unravel a gilded conspiracy involving stolen artworks that will take them from Venice to Saint-Tropez to Argentina.”

Check out a trailer for Riviera season three below.

