Braxton Family Values: Season Seven; WE tv Releases New Trailer

Time to get ready for the seventh season of Braxton Family Values, coming in November. The new season will feature the family coming together to support one of their own before her wedding.

WE tv revealed more about season seven of the reality series in a press release and released a new trailer.

“WE tv released today an all-new supertease for the highly-anticipated seventh season of Braxton Family Values, premiering Thursday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT. 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. Following a year of love and loss, can the Braxtons come together and find their harmony once again? This season, the sisters reunite after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding. In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina’s walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?”

Check out the Braxton Family Values season seven preview below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Braxton Family Values on WE tv?