The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Hulu Unveils Trailer and Poster for Murder Case Series

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is coming to Hulu later this month, and the streaming service has released a trailer and new poster for the series, which takes viewers inside the story of what happened to Amanda Knox.

Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico, and Roberta Mattei star in the series.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox hails from 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company. KJ Steinberg (This Is Us) is creator and executive producer. Executive producers include Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, & Graham Littlefield (The Littlefield Company); Monica Lewinsky (Alt Ending Productions); Amanda Knox & Chris Robinson (Knox Robinson Productions); and Michael Uppendahl, who also directs.”

The series premieres on August 20th. The trailer and poster for season two are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it arrives on Hulu later this month?