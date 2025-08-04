Wayward: Netflix Releases Teaser and Poster for Thriller Series from Comedian Mae Martin

Wayward has a premiere date. Netflix announced the premiere date for the eight-episode limited series, accompanied by the release of a teaser trailer and poster.

Mae Martin, Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren and Toni Collette, Tattiawna Jones, Isolde Ardies, Joshua Close. Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, Gage Munroe, Byron Mann, and Mark McKinney will appear in the series created by Martin.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“In the picture-perfect town of Tall Pines, sinister secrets lurk behind every closed door. Not long after police officer Alex Dempsey (Mae Martin) and his pregnant wife Laura (Sarah Gadon) move into their new home, he connects with two students Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) from the local school for “troubled teens” who are desperate to escape and could be the key to unearthing everything rotten in the town. As Alex begins investigating a series of unusual incidents, he suspects that Evelyn (Toni Collette), the school’s mysterious leader, might be at the center of all the problems. Created by Mae Martin, Wayward is a thrilling and genre-bending limited series about the eternal struggle between one generation and the next, what happens when friendship and loyalty are put to the ultimate test, and how buried truths always find a way of coming to the surface.”

Martin said the following to Tudum about what inspired Wayward:

“I often talk around adolescence or I write characters who are processing their teens. It was such an intense time for me, and is for everyone, but I’ve always known I wanted to more directly dive into that time and all the visceral feelings of adolescence. I was a wayward teen in the early 2000s, and my best friend was sent to one of these troubled teen institutes when she was 16. She came back and had just the craziest stories about it.”

Wayward arrives on September 25th. The teaser and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series next month?