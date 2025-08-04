KPopped: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer and Line-Up for K-Pop Battle Series

KPopped is arriving on Apple TV+ later this month, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the new music competition series.

PSY and Megan Thee Stallion star in the series which will feature Western artists Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men battling it out with K-pop acts Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and BLACKSWAN.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated eight-part song battle series “KPOPPED,” starring PSY, the international chart-topper who helped bring K-pop to the world with his global sensation “Gangnam Style,” and three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion. From executive producers Lionel Richie and Miky Lee, the show brings together some of the biggest names in Western music and top K-pop idols for unexpected, high-energy reinterpretations of iconic hits. All episodes of “KPOPPED” are set to debut globally on Friday, August 29 on Apple TV+. Hosted by actor and comedian Soojeong Son (“Servant,” “Search Party”), each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs, culminating in bold, collaborative stage performances. With just a short window to rehearse, these genre-bending partners deliver electrifying renditions for a live audience in Seoul, who vote for the standout “K-popped” performance of the night. After the song battle winner is determined, the K-pop idols close out the episode with an exciting performance. Featured artists include: K-pop acts: Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, Kiss of Life and BLACKSWAN Western artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max and Boyz II Men These legendary and rising artists trade stages and styles across eight episodes, offering a fresh spin on hit tracks including “Savage,” “Wannabe,” “Ice Ice Baby,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Motownphilly,” “Waterfalls” and more. Episode highlights include: Western Artists K-pop Artists Notable Tracks Episode Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle Billlie “flipp!ng a coin” “Savage,” “Lady Marmalade” 1 Mel B, Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) ITZY “Gold” “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There” 2 Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne Kep1er “WA DA DA” “Ice Ice Baby,” “Tell It to My Heart” 3 Kesha, Eve JO1 “Love seeker” “JOYRIDE.” “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” 4 J Balvin, Kylie Minogue ATEEZ “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)” “Mi Gente,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” 5 TLC, Boy George STAYC “RUN2U” “Waterfalls,” “Karma Chameleon” 6 Jess Glynne, Ava Max Kiss of Life “Get Loud” “Hold My Hand,” “Kings & Queens” 7 Boyz II Men BLACKSWAN “Roll Up” “Motownphilly,” “End of the Road” 8 The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Richie, Lee, Megan Thee Stallion and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its unparalleled expertise in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs executive produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company), alongside Bruce Eskowitz.”

The series arrives on August 29th. Check out the trailer for KPopped below.

