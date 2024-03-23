Foundation Season Three; Eight Series Regulars Join Apple TV+ Series, Recasting Revealed

Foundation has added eight series regulars to its cast and recast one recurring role from season two. Season two of the series wrapped in September, and the renewal was announced in December.

Per Deadline, Cherry Jones, Leo Bill, Brandon P. Bell, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, Cody Fern, Synnøve Karlsen, and Tómas Lemarquis are joining the cast. As for the recast, Pilou Asbæk is replacing Mikael Persbrandt as Warlord aka The Mule.

Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton star in the series, which is based on Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series spans over 1000 years and follows a group of exiles who believe the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Jones plays Foundation Ambassador Quent; Karlsen plays Bayta Mallow; Fern is Toran Mallow; Bell plays Han Pritcher, Lemarquis portrays Magnifico Giganticus; Wong-Loi-Sing is Song; and Bill plays Mayor Indbur.”

The premiere date for season three of Foundation will be announced later.

