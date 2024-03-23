The Penguin: Max Releases Trailer for Batman Spin-Off Series Coming This Fall

DC fans are getting a good look at The Penguin, which will arrive on Max in Fall 2024. The series follows the events seen in the 2022 release of The Batman. A sequel to the film is set for release in 2026.

Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen star in the eight-episode drama. Farrell played Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot, a nightclub owner and crime boss Carmine Falcone’s lieutenant in the film. The series will focus on the character.

Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc executive produce the Max series.

An exact premiere date for The Penguin will be announced later. The trailer is below.

