Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Penguin: Max Releases Trailer for Batman Spin-Off Series Coming This Fall

by Regina Avalos,

The Penguin TV Show on Max: canceled or renewed?

(Photograph by Macall Polay/Max)

DC fans are getting a good look at The Penguin, which will arrive on Max in Fall 2024. The series follows the events seen in the 2022 release of The Batman. A sequel to the film is set for release in 2026.

Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen star in the eight-episode drama. Farrell played Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot, a nightclub owner and crime boss Carmine Falcone’s lieutenant in the film. The series will focus on the character.

Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc executive produce the Max series.

An exact premiere date for The Penguin will be announced later. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Max series this fall?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x