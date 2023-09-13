Young Love: Max Releases Trailer for New Comedy Series Based on Animated Short

Young Love is coming soon to Max. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new animated comedy series based on the short Hair Love.

Featuring the voices of Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, and Brooke Monroe Conaway, the series will continue to tell the story of the Young Family.

Max revealed the following about the new animated series:

“YOUNG LOVE, debuting on Max this Fall, expands on the animated short “Hair Love,” which centered around the relationship between an African American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. Filled with comedy and heart, the all-new Max Original animated series Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves.”

Creator Matthew A. Cherry said the following about continuing the story of the Young Family:

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series. Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

Karen Rupert Toliver, executive vice president of creative for Sony Pictures Animation and Oscar-winning producer of Hair Love, also said, “It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family.”

The trailer for Young Love is below. The series arrives on September 21st.

