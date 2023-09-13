Murder, She Wrote: Film Reboot of Angela Lansbury Series in the Works at Universal

Murder, She Wrote could be headed to the big screen. A new reboot film, based on the popular CBS series starring Angela Lansbury, is in the works at Universal. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money) have written the script.

Per Collider, Blum said the following about the project while discussing Dumb Money: “We’ll tell you one thing that hasn’t been reported yet, which is we have written a theatrical feature film version of Murder, She Wrote for Universal, and we’re really excited.”

“It’s with Pascal Pictures in Pascal and Universal, and we’re very excited to bring [Jessica Fletcher to the big screen],” added Angelo.

Universal commissioned the movie script, and the studio had a very positive response to it. The pair of writers noted that they haven’t spoken with Pascal Pictures or Universal for several months due to the ongoing writers strike. It’s unclear if any casting has taken place.

Starring Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, the Murder, She Wrote series aired for 264 episodes on CBS over its 12-season run. The series follows Fletcher, a mystery writer and amateur detective, as she investigates murders in the small town of Cabot Cove, Maine, and worldwide as she travels to promote or research her books.

What do you think? Were you a fan of Murder, She Wrote? Who would you cast in a reboot film?