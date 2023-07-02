Murder She Wrote, SNL, Top Chef, Little House: NBCUniversal Launching 28 New FAST Channels

Fans looking for things to watch on streaming for free are in luck. NBCUniversal is launching 28 new FAST channels filled with content from their libraries, including Saturday Night Live, the Top Chef franchise, the Real Housewives franchise, Little House on the Prairie, Murder She Wrote, and more.

These FAST channels will first start to pop up on Amazon Freevee with other outlets possible in the future.

Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution, said the following about these FAST channels, per TVNewsCheck:

“NBCUniversal is in the enviable position of owning a vast array of iconic shows that are not part of our broadcast and cable networks to curate a valuable portfolio of FAST channels,” said Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “These channels, with content from some of the most recognizable brands in television, will find an immediate audience in the growing FAST ecosystem, and create value for NBCUniversal, our distribution partners, and our advertisers.”

Belinda Menendez, President & Chief Revenue Officer, NBCUniversal Global Distribution, also spoke about the move:

“In this ever-growing entertainment landscape, we are proud to be a company that offers an extensive library of beloved film and tv series to fulfill the appetite of every viewer. With decades worth of titles from various genres, audiences will now have more ways to find our popular content through this wide assortment of hand-selected FAST channels.”

Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon Freevee, also spoke about the additional FAST channels:

“Freevee has grown into a destination for a vast selection of FAST Channels, offering customers a wide selection of programming to stream from nearly any device including the Freevee app, Fire TV, and Prime Video. We’re honored to be a launch partner for the full slate of FAST Channels coming from the NBCUniversal portfolio and can’t wait for Freevee customers to enjoy nearly 50 new channels, offering endless hours of lean back content to enjoy.”

No word on when these FAST channels will pop up on Freevee.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out these new FAST channels once they arrive?