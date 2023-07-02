Riverdale: Mädchen Amick on The CW Series’ End and the Actor Who’s Not Coming Back

Riverdale is ending its run soon on The CW, and the cast has wrapped production on the series. One cast member – Mädchen Amick (above, right) – has now opened up about ending the series with its seventh season. She has appeared in the series as Betty’s mother and also directed several episodes.

Also starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner, the series is based on the popular Archie comics.

Amick said the following about filming the final episode of Riverdale, per Decider:

“Oh my gosh, it was an emotional time. We had our table read a week prior and there was not a dry eye… We had the hardest time reading our way through it. Every single actor, [director/showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] reading the stage directions… and then, “well, okay, we got all of our emotion out at that point.” No, no not at all… The last scene was filming with Lili [Reinhart] and Tiera [Skovbye], my two daughters. So I knew that that was gonna be emotional. But yeah, we started soon as we came together… to rehearse… The next scene was pretty much the entire cast… So everyone else would say goodbye that same day on Saturday. So it was a lot of different emotion.”

Amick also revealed that fans will not see the return of one actor before the series ends. Fans will not see Skeet Ulrich back as F.P. Jones. She said the following:

“We have to close the book on that. He was invited back… But then it fell through. I don’t know the particulars on it. But he ended up not coming on board. We were sort of hoping that everybody would come through, and I think that was Roberto’s intention was to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn’t happen. So you know, Falice fans are left wanting something that just never happened.”

Riverdale will air its finale on August 23rd.

